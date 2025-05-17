Former HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra rebukes Gov. Newsom's bid to end Medi-Cal for undocumented immigrants

Former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said he disagrees with Gov. Newsom's proposal to cap free health insurance for immigrants without legal status.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said he disagrees with Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to cap free health insurance for immigrants without legal status in a Friday interview with our sister station in San Francisco.

Becerra - who is running to replace the termed-out Democratic governor - said he doesn't think the state's budget deficit is entirely Newsom's fault, but disagreed with his calls to prevent undocumented immigrants from enrolled in Medi-Cal in the future.

At a Wednesday presentation of his proposal for the state budget, Newsom announced California is facing a $12 billion shortfall, citing President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs as the cause.

"I don't believe cutting health care is a good decision, and I would do everything I could as governor to avoid having to make those cuts," Becerra told ABC7 News. "I don't see the numbers he sees. So I'm not going to judge his decisions. But I will tell you, the last place I want to go is backwards when it comes to giving people access to the health care they need."

The former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services launched his gubernatorial bid in early April, pitching himself as a son of immigrants who is running to help tackle the state's affordability crisis.

"Talk to Californians and they'll tell you, 'I can't afford to buy a house anymore. I don't know if I'm going to be able to afford to send my kids to college.' How can the fourth largest economy have so many families that don't think they can make it here? Got to change that," he said.

He's also touting his lengthy resume, with a decades-long career in public office including titles like U.S. representative, Assemblymember and California attorney general. As the state's top law enforcer, Becerra sued the Trump administration more than 120 times during the president's first term.

ABC7 News political reporter Monica Madden asked Becerra how he will strike the balance of maintaining a healthy relationship with Trump, since he will have to work with him for two years if elected governor.

"You work where you can and partner where you can and you stand up and fight where you must. And more than 120 times we had to stand up, fight against the Trump administration's attacks on California. And so we sued. And most of those cases we won," he said.

As of early May, nine Democrats and five Republicans have launched a former bid for the state's chief executive.

Candidates considering a run who haven't announced: former Vice President Kamala Harris and Los Angeles businessman Rick Caruso.

Political experts expect if Harris enters the race, it could have a clearing effect for other candidates, but Becerra said he is in it for long haul.

"It makes no difference to me who gets in the race. The fact that the more competition, the better," he said. "Look, I'm not running against, the vice president or any other candidates. I'm running for governor."