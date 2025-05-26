Former Rep. Charles Rangel, who spent 4 decades in Congress, dies at 94

Peter King talks to Eyewitness News about the former congressman's life and legacy.

Former New York Rep. Charles Rangel, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus who spent more than four decades in the House, has died, according to WABC. He was 94 years old.

Rangel served in the House from 1971 until 2017, serving during his tenure as the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. After leaving Congress, Rangel served as statesman-in-residence at The City College of New York, its website said.

"Rangel was a war hero, history-making congressman, and master lawmaker," the college wrote in an obit for Rangel, later adding that he was "recognized as one of the hardest working legislators in Congress."

House Minority Leader and fellow New Yorker Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to Rangel Monday morning, acknowledging his service in the military and Congress in a post on X.

"Rep. Charlie Rangel was a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice. The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature. Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power," Jeffries posted on X.

