Free gunlocks from Pomona hospital aim to prevent accidental shootings

A Pomona hospital is handing out free gunlocks to the community ahead of the holidays when accidental shootings tend to spike.

A simple turn of a key -- a small action -- could mean the difference between life and death.

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center is making it easier for families to keep firearms secure before tragedy strikes.

"Everyone of these gun locks is a life and this is the potential to save 40,000 lives or injuries happening to those people," Pomona Police Cpl. Jeffrey Hayward said.

The urgency couldn't be clearer. Earlier this month, a 2-year-old was accidentally shot and killed in a Rancho Cucamonga parking lot after his 7-year-old brother found an unsecured gun. Days later, a Fresno mother was killed -- shot by her 2-year-old after finding her boyfriend's gun.

"I think the one thing that hurts us the most is these are preventable," Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Medical Director Michael Jimenez said. "When you have accidental firearms that go off, sometimes the outcomes are unfortunately are death."

The hospital and Pomona police are giving away free gun locks ahead of the holidays when accidental shootings tend to spike. The locks, provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Office of Violence Prevention are not only free but come with no strings attached.

"No questions asked, just come and get a gun lock," Hayward said. "If it is not for you, if you know of someone else can use it, by all means, we encourage you to pass it out to friends, family members. They're free so please don't limit yourself to just one. If you have more than just one firearm."

The gun locks will be available in the emergency room of Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center 24 hours, 7 days a week, to anyone who wants them.

A small key, a simple lock, could be the barrier that keeps a deadly weapon out of a child's hands.