Friends of Big Bear Valley nonprofit gives fans the chance to name Jackie and Shadow's eaglets

It's time for Jackie and Shadow's eaglets to receive their names, and fans can help make the choice.

It's time for Jackie and Shadow's eaglets to receive their names, and fans can help make the choice.

It's time for Jackie and Shadow's eaglets to receive their names, and fans can help make the choice.

It's time for Jackie and Shadow's eaglets to receive their names, and fans can help make the choice.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Jackie and Shadow's two chicks hatched less than a month ago, but they are about to hit a big milestone: receiving names!

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit which owns the live cameras near the eagles' nest, is giving fans of the famous Big Bear eagles a chance to name the chicks.

Through Friday, fans can donate $5 on the nonprofit's website to enter their name suggestion into the contest. All donations will go to Friends of Big Bear Valley, allowing them to continue providing the bald eagle cam livestream.

After the deadline, a random list of finalists will be drawn from the entries. Then, students at Big Bear elementary schools will vote by secret ballot to select the winning names.

The eaglets' new names will be announced April 1.

The nonprofit said the third chick who did not survive was named "Misty" as a nod to Kathi Misterly, a FOBBV volunteer who lost her battle with cancer.

To participate in the contest, visit their website.

WATCH LIVE - Jackie and Shadow continue to care for their eaglets in Big Bear

