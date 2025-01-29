Frustrated Pacific Palisades residents finally allowed to return home after security delays

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- After dealing with security delays at their mobile home park, Pacific Palisades residents were finally able to return home Tuesday after the devastating fire to try to salvage anything that was left.

Residents trying to visit their home at Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates for the first time since the fires were initially not let through unless they signed a waiver that "forever" waived their ability to sue the property owner and manager for almost anything.

"I don't understand how this is fair and it's definitely not a moral move in my opinion," said resident Lisa Atkinson.

Many residents expressed their frustration with law enforcement for delaying their return.

"All the Palisades opened, all my friends are going back to their place, but the Palisades Bowl we are not allowed to go back in," resident Ben Townsley told a Los Angeles Police Department officer. "I'm looking for my dog and cat. I'm looking for valuables."

Around noon Tuesday, the LAPD announced the following: "After speaking to the command post, we're gonna allow you guys to come back in, gather some items. Please be very careful stepping around."

The announcement was met with applause from many residents, including Townsley and his girlfriend who were finally allowed to return home for the first time in weeks.

"It's hard to believe," said Townsley as he saw his destroyed home where he had lived for 31 years.

Townsley was able to salvage some sake glasses and an art piece from a friend. The avid surfer said he's not ready to give up the ocean view.

"Hopefully we can come back and put another home on and resume being here and surfing until I die," said Townsley "That was the plan and it still is."

