Fugitive rape suspect found on luxury boat in Wilmington before leading police on chase through LA

Stephen Paul Gale, 71, was wanted in connection with the 1989 rapes of two women near Boston.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fugitive rape suspect from Massachusetts was reportedly found on a massive luxury boat on a marina in Wilmington before he led police on a chase through Los Angeles.

According to WCVB-TV, sources said Gale was found aboard a yacht named The Dior anchored at Seacoast Yachts when police closed in on Aug. 8.

Police believe Gale suspected he was being watched when he got in his SUV and took off, leading police on a lengthy chase. He was taken into custody near the UCLA medical area.

Gale allegedly robbed a store in Framingham, located about 20 miles west of Boston, just two days after Christmas in 1989 and sexually assaulted two female employees while holding a gun to their heads. Through DNA testing, investigators were able to positively identify Gale as the suspect.

Information about Gale was distributed nationwide, according to authorities, and a $5,000 reward was offered for tips that would lead to his arrest.

Investigators also said he once had ties to organized crime.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.