Funeral services set for fallen officer killed in Baldwin Park shooting

Family, friends and the law enforcement community will say a final farewell to a Baldwin Park police officer, who was shot and killed last month.

Officer Samuel Riveros was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shooting in Baldwin Park on May 31. The 35-year-old had been with the department for nine years.

The sheriff's department identified the Baldwin Park officer killed in a shootout with a murder suspect Saturday evening as Officer Samuel Riveros.

When he arrived at the scene in a residential area, he was met with gunfire. Another officer was also injured in the shooting, but Riveros did not survive.

Another man, Darius Wong, was also fatally shot. His funeral service is set for next week.

The suspected shooter was arrested and is facing two counts of murder.

Community members described Riveros as a kind officer with a contagious smile.

Funeral services for Riveros are set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. While the service is not open to the public, community members are encouraged to honor him by sending flowers to the area.

Riveros is survived by his mother, stepfather, two brothers, a sister and extended family.