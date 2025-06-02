Investigation continues into shootout with murder suspect that killed Baldwin Park police officer

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Monday continued their investigation into what led up to a shooting that killed two people, including a Baldwin Park police officer, over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the Baldwin Park police officer as 35-year-old Officer Samuel Riveros. He was killed Saturday in a shootout with a murder suspect.

A memorial of flowers, candles and American flags for the fallen officer was growing outside of the Baldwin Park police station.

Officer Riveros was one of two officers that responded to a call about gunshots and a person down on Filhurst Avenue Saturday evening. The call indicated that there was a person shooting rounds with a rifle at the scene.

When officers arrived, they were met by gunfire, the sheriff's department said. Riveros was pronounced dead, while Officer Anthony Pimentel has since been released from the hospital.

A third victim was found dead in the front yard of the address where the suspect was located, possibly shot by the suspect, police said. Further details about the male victim found at the scene were not immediately available.

Officers at the scene returned fire, shooting the suspect. He was taken into custody and to a local hospital in stable condition. The sheriff's department has yet to identify the suspect.

"There's victims, and that's what's hurting me. My son, he's definitely going through something," the suspect's mother told Eyewitness News off-camera.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is taking the primary lead on the investigation.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the shooting may have been sparked by an argument over a parking spot.

"One of the neighbors was having a housewarming party. The new neighbors across the street," said Esther, who lives in the neighborhood. "So the guy, the shooter, came out and told, apparently, the guy that was parking there, 'You cannot park there.' And the guy still parked there, and that's what started the whole process."

Investigators have not released details on the official cause of the shooting.

New Ring doorbell camera video shows the moments a man ran for his life and was gunned down by a suspect accused of killing a Baldwin Park officer.

In a Ring camera video obtained by ABC7, more than a dozen gunshots could be heard that went on for more than 10 seconds.

"It sounded like fireworks, like strobe rockets or something, just going off constantly back and forth," one neighbor said. "I thought it was just fireworks, but then you hear patrol cars from everywhere, coming in, swarming."

"I was watching the Dodger game and heard the helicopter really low. It was crazy. I walked outside and there was all kinds of cop cars flying down the street," said area resident Edson Chavez.

Another Ring camera video shows the moments the civilian who was killed ran for his life and was gunned down.

"I guess he ran through the middle and he came, worked his way over here, and he fell right there," said neighbor Norma Lemus. "So when I came over here to see, he was already on the ground, and that's all I saw."

The video then shows police officers returning shots with the gunman, as the man lies dying on the sidewalk.

"I was in shock, and I still am, you know, it's not something you see every day," Lemus said. "I just felt sorry for him."

A memorial has been placed where the civilian died. The suspect is expected to face murder charges in both deaths.