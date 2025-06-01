Baldwin Park police officer injured in fatal shootout with murder suspect released from hospital

A procession was held for a Baldwin Park officer killed in a shootout with a murder suspect. A second officer was also shot and remains hospitalized.

A procession was held for a Baldwin Park officer killed in a shootout with a murder suspect. A second officer was also shot and remains hospitalized.

A procession was held for a Baldwin Park officer killed in a shootout with a murder suspect. A second officer was also shot and remains hospitalized.

A procession was held for a Baldwin Park officer killed in a shootout with a murder suspect. A second officer was also shot and remains hospitalized.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials said Sunday that a Baldwin Park police officer injured in a fatal shootout with a murder suspect has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

A procession was held overnight for another police officer who was killed in the confrontation with the suspect Saturday evening.

At a press conference shortly after midnight, officials said Baldwin Park police responded to a call about gunshots and a person down at 7:12 p.m. at a residence in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

The call indicated that there was a person shooting rounds with a rifle at the scene.

When officers arrived, they were met by gunfire, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Two officers were struck and transported to L.A. General Medical Center in Lincoln Heights. One of those officers was pronounced dead, while the other was in stable condition.

"Our officer was an amazing man. He was an avid snowboarder, a Dodger fan," said Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert López. "It's extremely tragic to have to deal with this. I ask for your prayers."

"The other officer -- he's in good condition. He's surrounded by his family," López said.

Neither of the two officers has been identified.

"When danger erupted last night and the call went out for help, it was our Baldwin Park Police Officers who responded without hesitation, reflecting the best of bravery and conviction to serve. On behalf of our council and city hall staff, I offer our sincerest condolences to the victims, our Baldwin Park police department community and the families of those affected by this violence," said Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila. "Last night was a night of tragedy for our community. Many in our community have been affected by these crimes, and I ask that you embrace your officers and neighbors, support them in their time of need and show one another the best of Baldwin Park."

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and community members affected by the shooting of police officers in Baldwin Park yesterday. I also want to express condolences to the fallen officer and his family," said District 48 Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio in a statement Sunday. "Thank you for the courage you held and the deeply humble decision you made to protect and serve the people of Baldwin Park, may you rest easy."

A third victim was found dead in the front yard of the address where the suspect was located, possibly shot by the suspect, police said. Further details about the male victim found at the scene were not immediately available.

Officers at the scene returned fire, shooting the suspect. He was taken into custody and to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is taking the primary lead on the investigation and said the scene appeared to be a double murder.

When Eyewitness News first arrived at the scene on Filhurst Avenue, there were dozens of police officers, sheriff's deputies, SWAT team members, paramedics, and firefighters present.

In a Ring camera video obtained by ABC7, more than a dozen gunshots could be heard that went on for more than 10 seconds.

"It sounded like fireworks, like strobe rockets or something, just going off constantly back and forth," one neighbor said. "I thought it was just fireworks, but then you hear patrol cars from everywhere, coming in, swarming."

"I was watching the Dodger game and heard the helicopter really low. It was crazy. I walked outside and there was all kinds of cop cars flying down the street," said area resident Edson Chavez.