Gas prices in SoCal continue dropping ahead of summer travel, Memorial Day weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gas prices continue to drop as the start of the summer travel season approaches.

On Monday, the average price for self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 14th straight day to $5.17 per gallon.

That's more than .20 cents cheaper than a month ago.

It is 8.2 cents less than one week ago and 21.9 cents less than one month ago, but 31.8 cents more than one year ago, and has dropped $1.324 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

In Orange County, the average price of gasoline also dropped to $5.07 a gallon.

It has dropped 21.9 cents over the past 25 days, including 1.6 cents Saturday. The Orange County average price is 9.2 cents less than one week ago and 25.5 cents less than one month ago, but 25.5 cents more than one year ago, and has dropped $1.381 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national price average is much cheaper at $3.59 per gallon. It has dropped for about 10 days now.

It has dropped 5.2 cents over the past 11 days, including two-tenths of a cent Sunday. The national average price is 2.9 cents less than one week ago and 8.6 cents less than one month ago, but 5 cents more than one year ago, and has dropped $1.426 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Experts attribute the decrease to weak domestic demand and oil costs below $80 a barrel.

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.