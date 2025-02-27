Legendary actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead in New Mexico home, sheriff says

LOS ANGELES -- Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, ABC News has confirmed.

The couple was found during a welfare check after their neighbor called in concerned about their well-being, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Denise Avila said.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who starred in "The French Connection," "The Conversation" and "The Royal Tenenbaums," among dozens of other Hollywood hits, was 95.

