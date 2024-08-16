Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Glendale shopping plaza

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a shopping center in Glendale. No suspect is in custody.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 a.m at a shopping center in the area of N. Pacific and Arden avenues. Officers found a man on the ground in the parking lot in front of a nail salon and a bakery.

Police don't believe the shooting was connected to a robbery.

A description of the suspect and circumstances around the suspect remain under investigation. It's also not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting.

