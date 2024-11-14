New Glendale police center will provide increased access to surveillance footage, live video

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- If the city of Glendale has a message to criminals, it might be: Smile, you're on camera.

The Glendale Police Department officially opened its Real Time Intelligence Center Wednesday, ushering in a new era of surveillance that city officials say will bolster public safety.

"It's about responding to emergencies more efficiently, solving investigations more effectively, and creating a safer environment," said Glendale Mayor Elen Asatryan.

The $1 million RTIC takes live streams from hundreds of city and police cameras scattered throughout Glendale and routes them into a six-person control room at police headquarters. Currently the system uses traffic cameras, police dash cams and body-worn cameras, and can also accommodate video from drones and helicopters.

The city is hoping to expand the RTIC beginning next year by adding privately owned cameras in local businesses, as well as those in hospitals and schools that choose to participate in the program.

Glendale officials are already addressing concerns about privacy issues.

"This is going to make us better at what we do," said Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid. "We're not looking in anyone's backyard. The businesses are going to point out onto someone's sidewalk, open parking lots, things of that nature, and there will be controls around our access to some of those cameras when we get into those sensitive areas."