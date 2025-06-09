Glendale announces it will stop housing federal immigration detainees

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- Glendale city officials on Sunday stated they were terminating an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security to house federal immigration detainees at the Glendale Police Department facility.

Noting that local law enforcement had not engaged in federal immigration operations, officials said Glendale was consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the nation and GPD was highly trusted by residents.

"At this time, it is in our best interest to not allow that trust to be undermined,'' a statement read.

"Despite the transparency and safeguards the city has upheld, the city recognizes that public perception of the ICE contract -- no matter how limited or carefully managed, no matter the good -- has become divisive,'' according to the statement. The City Manager's decision was not politically motivated, but to protect local safety, authorities added.

The statement also noted that ICE detainees faced greater difficulty in access to legal counsel and family visitation, which Glendale facilities offered.

"Since 2007, the city has maintained a highly regulated, locally controlled facility that is maintained to the highest standards, extending basic dignities to those temporarily held -- ensuring access to clean accommodations, on-call medical care, family visitation and legal counsel,'' according to the statement. "By offering local access, detainees were given due-process proximity that is too often lacking in more remote or privately-operated detention centers.''

Citing violent protests, officials stated the decision was taken to protect local residents and businesses from similar situations.

"The city remains committed to public safety, transparency and the fair treatment of all individuals -- regardless of immigration status,'' the statement concluded.

