'GMA' 2024 Summer Concert Series lineup: Carrie Underwood

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 11:44AM
NEW YORK -- Carrie Underwood is among the chart-topping artists performing live in Central Park for the 2024 "GMA" Summer Concert Series.

This year's lineup, brought to you by "GMA" sponsor Wayfair, features the hottest names in music who will deliver live performances from New York City's Central Park or the "GMA" studio in the heart of Times Square.

"GMA" invites guests to attend the live broadcast from Central Park as part of the live audience; however, performances taking place in Times Square studios will not have live audiences. Please make sure to RSVP to join the audience in Central Park.

Stay tuned for updates, and check out the 2024 schedule below:

Carrie Underwood: August 2

Tickets for Carrie Underwood in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26. Check back for more information.

Carrie Underwood performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in New York.
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
