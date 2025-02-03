Officer pulls pilot to safety after fiery plane crash off 101 Freeway in Goleta, video shows

GOLETA, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol officer is being praised for his life-saving efforts following a fiery small plane crash in Santa Barbara County.

According to the CHP, Officer Ayala was carrying out a traffic stop when he saw a small plane crash last week in a field off the 101 Freeway in Goleta.

Officials say he quickly took action, jumped a chain-link fence and ran to the scene before he saw the pilot crawling from the burning aircraft.

The agency released new video that shows Officer Ayala pulling the pilot away from the wreckage and flames moments before the plane exploded. The passenger in the plane also managed to get out.

Two people were seriously injured after a small plane crashed and erupted in flames near the 101 Freeway in Goleta, Santa Barbara County.

The pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.