2 seriously injured after small plane crashes off 101 Freeway in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were seriously injured after a small plane crashed and erupted in flames near the 101 Freeway in Goleta.

The aircraft went down in a field along the northbound side of the freeway near Los Carneros Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The crash sparked a small vegetation fire that was quickly put out.

Both people on board the plane suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.