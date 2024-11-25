State budget cuts may force Shark Lab at CSU Long Beach to close

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- They are the predators of the deep off our Southern California shore.

For the last 10 years, the world-renowned Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach has been tagging and tracking white sharks - 300 of them so far.

But their groundbreaking work is in jeopardy. The lab is just weeks away from shutting down due to cuts in state funding.

"If we don't have funding by January, I will have to lay off the rest of my staff and I'll have to pull the equipment out because I won't have anyone to support it," said lab director Chris Lowe.

Lowe, who has run the lab since 1998, is desperate for help.

He says the research impacts everyone who enjoys the ocean.

The looming closure means the lab's early warning system that alerts lifeguards when juvenile white sharks are close to certain beaches will soon go silent.

"This funding is critical to enabling us to do what we're doing - to advise the public, help keep people and sharks safe," Lowe says.

The plea for help is coming as the shark lab releases a new first-of-its kind study showing key habitat shifts as sharks grow.

"We now know when they start to act like teenagers," Lowe says. "Around age 6 is when they leave the nurseries venturing offshore, going to Monterey, even going to Hawaii."

The number of white sharks off California's shore has been increasing significantly over the years thanks to conservation and plenty of stingrays - their favorite food. After a decade of research the Shark Lab team is building a detailed understanding of the sharks' behavior, which is vital to their safety and ours.

"We share the beach with these animals. Their nurseries are our playground and because we're sharing those areas it's those nine-foot juveniles that we have to be most careful around because they are trying to catch marine mammals."

