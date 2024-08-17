The groups held a rally outside city hall, asking city leaders not to let the project move forward.

Groups against $2 billion development in Little Tokyo say neighborhood 'is not a tourist trap'

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group fighting for the safety and health of Los Angeles' historic Little Tokyo held a rally Friday outside city hall, telling major developers the neighborhood is "not a tourist trap."

The group mainly opposes a $2 billion proposed development that would be built at Fourth and Central, the southernmost section of Little Tokyo.

The proposed development would replace the cold storage facilities with about 10 buildings, including residential buildings with approximately 1,500 units. Just over 200 of those units would be for affordable housing.

The groups Little Tokyo Against Gentrification and J-Town Action & Solidarity are asking city leaders not to let the project move forward. They marched to L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León's office to deliver a list of their demands.

"We're demanding real affordable housing," said Henry Aopi with J-Town Action & Solidarity. "We're demanding spaces for community members. We're demanding sincere efforts to reduce environmental impact with a clear scientifically-backed plan to demonstrate it."

Attorney Edgar Ahalatian, who represents the developer, told Eyewitness News the project "is going to work with and into the community."

"It's certainly going to be new construction, but again, open to the community," he said. "There's over 100,000 square feet of retail commercial usage proposed, and there's certainly hope that a large portion of that will be occupied by local, legacy businesses to help keep the community very engaged with the project."

The Environmental Impact Report has been submitted to the city for review. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office is allowing the project to move forward based, in part, on the proposed plan to reduce energy consumption.

The city hasn't approved it. The developers are hoping to start construction next year.

The groups who spoke at Friday's rally said they have a meeting scheduled with De León next week to discuss the future of the project and the area.