The document was shared between attorneys in a civil lawsuit involving Gaetz.

Hacker stole documents from file server used in civil case connected to Matt Gaetz: Sources

A hacker gained access to an online secure document-sharing file between attorneys involved in a civil lawsuit brought by a close friend of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Documents including unredacted depositions from key witnesses in the case are believed to have been taken, sources said.

Gaetz was selected last week by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as his attorney general.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.