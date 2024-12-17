Hannah Kobayashi was 'unaware of media coverage' about her disappearance, report says

She reportedly said she hadn't been aware of the headlines she had made across the country following her disappearance.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman whose disappearance prompted a massive search in Los Angeles, was unaware of the media coverage surrounding her case, according to a report.

On Monday, her family confirmed to ABC News that Kobayashi safely returned to the U.S.

According to People magazine, Kobayashi released a statement via her aunt stating she had arrived on Sunday, Dec. 15.

She adds that she's now focusing on her "healing, peace and creativity," People reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the case surrounding Kobayashi is now closed and said she's been removed from the Missing and Unidentified Persons System (MUPS).

Kobayashi mysteriously vanished last month after traveling from Hawaii to L.A., sparking a weeks-long search that culminated last week when her family reported she was found safe.

The family has since been offering GoFundMe refunds to the hundreds of people who helped raise nearly $50,000 during their search effort.

Police said Kobayashi entered Mexico on her own Nov. 12, four days after she landed at LAX. She was alone and there was no indication she was under duress or the victim of a crime, police said.

Kobayashi's father, Ryan Kobayashi, died last month at a parking garage near LAX, after traveling from Hawaii to search for his daughter in L.A.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be suicide.