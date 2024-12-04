'Search is far from over' - Hannah Kobayashi's family reacts to LAPD findings

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family members of Hannah Kobayashi say they are continuing to search for the Hawaii woman even after LAPD detectives determined she left the country of her own accord and is not the victim of a crime.

On Monday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said detectives found video and other evidence indicating Kobayashi entered Mexico on foot at the San Ysidro port of entry on Nov. 12. She was alone and there is no indication she was under duress or the victim of a crime, police said.

Kobayashi's family has been searching for her since they lost contact with her shortly before that day. She flew from Maui to LAX on Nov. 8 and was expected to take a connecting flight to New York but missed that connection. Aside from a few cryptic text messages they have not heard directly from her.

Police later said they believe she missed the connecting flight on purpose. She retrieved her luggage from LAX days later, used cash and her passport at Union Station to buy a bus ticket to the border before walking into Mexico.

"Our family remains hopeful that Hannah is safe and urges everyone to continue the search," the family said in a statement released by their attorney. "The search is far from over, and we are committed to doing everything possible to bring her home safely."

The family also thanked law enforcement for their investigation, but urged them and the public "to stay focused on finding her and to avoid speculative conclusions."

The LAPD said with no evidence of a crime they do not intend to pursue the investigation into Mexico but expect to be notified if she crosses the border and returns to the United States.

It wasn't clear if her family intends to travel to Mexico to look for her. But they have modified their missing poster, in English and Spanish, with the new detail that she was last seen crossing into Mexico on Nov. 12.

Hannah's aunt, Larie Pidgeon, who traveled to Los Angeles to help with the search, thanked the public for their help and support.

"I want to thank the LAPD for their hard work and the resources they have dedicated to this search," Pidgeon wrote. "I know they've worked tirelessly, and their efforts have brought us to this new piece of the puzzle."

"But I also want to be clear - this search is not over. Knowing Hannah crossed the border does not provide the answers I need, nor does it ease the heartbreak I feel."

"That said, my heart is still broken, and my worry for Hannah has not lessened. It has been 21 days since I last heard from her-21 days of silence, of fear, and of questioning what could have led to this. Hannah never mentioned any plans to travel to Mexico, and no one in her life knew she intended to go there. What alarms me even more is her complete disconnection from her phone, her social media, and her world-this is not who she is. And I can't shake the last messages she sent friends and family, which I've replayed in my mind a thousand times, trying to make sense of it but still cannot."

She added: "But I still need your help. Please, continue to share Hannah's story. Keep her in your thoughts and prayers. I will not stop until I know my niece is safe and doing this on her own accord and in a good mental state.

Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead last month in a parking lot near LAX. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be suicide.

