Texas grandfather shot, killed while buying Happy Meals for grandkids: sheriff

Antoine Ridge was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 61-year-old grandfather Jorge Arbaiza at McDonald's in northwest Harris County.

Antoine Ridge was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 61-year-old grandfather Jorge Arbaiza at McDonald's in northwest Harris County.

Antoine Ridge was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 61-year-old grandfather Jorge Arbaiza at McDonald's in northwest Harris County.

Antoine Ridge was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 61-year-old grandfather Jorge Arbaiza at McDonald's in northwest Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of a 61-year-old grandfather, who was shot while buying Happy Meals for his grandkids at a McDonald's in Texas.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, in northwest Harris County.

Antoine Ridge is charged with murder in the death of Jorge Arbaiza, who was in line at the time of the shooting. The restaurant was filled with other customers, including children.

Investigators said a group of six to seven young people, boys and girls, were inside the restaurant ordering when another group of two to three young men walked in.

Deputies said there was some sort of physical fight between the two groups, and then several shots were fired.

When the gunfire erupted, Arbaiza, who was not involved in the altercation, was at the counter buying Happy Meals for his grandkids, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Arbaiza was shot multiple times, collapsed and laid on the floor bleeding from his wounds, Gonzalez said.

"What struck a nerve for our team and I was this; Mr. Arbaiza's lasting gesture as he took his last breath, was him making the sign of the cross of Jesus Christ and praying. May he Rest in Peace," the sheriff wrote in an update on X.

Arbaiza was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SEE ALSO: Boy, 8, killed in Chicago shooting ID'd; 5-year-old wounded

A 25-year-old, who HCSO now says was part of the fight, was also shot, but he's expected to be OK.

So far, only Ridge has been arrested and charged.

Court documents show he had a pending warrant for aggravated assault on a family member after he showed a gun to the person he was dating. He also had an open reckless driving case from 2022 when he didn't appear in court after posting bond.

Records show Ridge also had prior incidents in Florida in 2024 for petty theft, conspiracy and felony passing a counterfeited instrument, where he allegedly altered or forged documents. Ridge was sentenced to probation each time.

Ridge was booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $1 million on Friday morning. His next court date is set for Monday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two people shot during teen group dispute at Harris County McDonald's on Fry Road, deputies say