Harris-Walz campaign launches new WhatsApp channel to reach Latino voters

The Harris-Walz Campaign created a channel through the messaging app, WhatsApp on Monday to reach Latino voters.

The launch of the channel is one of many ways Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are utilizing in their campaign to ensure their message gets out as the presidential election approaches.

Through the social media platforms, millions share information - good and bad - on a daily basis. The channel, which will be the "first-of-its-kind in a presidential election," was created with the intention of being a tool to combat misinformation, according to a press release by the campaign.

"It's where you can go and get behind-the-scenes information, learn about what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are doing to offer our Latino family and much more," Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a video.

On a daily basis, more than 100 million users in the U.S. use the app.