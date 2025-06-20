Heartbroken mother speaks out after 24-year-old daughter killed in hit-and-run on 110 Fwy in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A heartbroken mother spoke out after her 24-year-old daughter was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the 110 Freeway in Carson.

Angelina Davis was riding in a car with her boyfriend on Sunday night, a speeding car hit them from behind, according to the California Highway Patrol. Their car slammed into a guardrail near Torrance Boulevard.

The driver who hit them was arrested nearby on suspicion of DUI, the CHP said.

Angelina Davis' mother says she was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt who was full of joy and loved animals. She had recently graduated from college and was working as a veterinary technician

"Now my daughter will be forever 24," Kenya Davis said in an interview. "And I want to make it known: It's not OK. It's not OK, and this is the worst nightmare that I woke up to and I can't breathe, I can't sleep. She was my youngest, she was my baby."

Her daughter had just celebrated her birthday a few days before the crash, and was planning a future with her boyfriend, who was seriously injured in the collision.