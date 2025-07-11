﻿Heat wave rage: High temps can hijack your brain, mood and behavior

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- During extreme heat, we spend a lot of time warning you about dehydration, sunburns and heat stroke. But there's something else just as dangerous. How the heat challenges your brain and your behavior.

When temperatures rise, first responders know a critical window of vulnerability opens.

"When it gets up to about high-80s, low-90s, everybody becomes a little more upset quickly, a little more irritable. Tempers flare," said emergency room physician Dr. Gabe Campion at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital.

He said hot weather tends to bring out the worst in people.

"There tends to be a lot more violent crime and unfortunately, domestic disputes at home," he said.

"We do see that increased aggression, increased impulsivity crimes, an increase in people going to the ER for physical and mental conditions," said Campion.

"All of this can lead to a cascade of different mental challenges, including increased irritability, anxiety and cognitive difficulties...your friend may be just telling you something, and you forget just a few minutes later," Reed said.

Hot weather can worsen mental health conditions like anxiety. Antidepressants, mood stabilizers and antipsychotic meds can disrupt the body's ability to regulate temperature, making patients more prone to dehydration. Drinking enough water is important for both your brain and your body and so is taking time to de-stress.

"Each person can find things that they find the most useful. For some people, it's just being around friends and loved ones. Other people may enjoy their favorite TV show or just doing meditation can be helpful," he said.

Reed said check in with loved ones who are dealing with mental health challenges. It's important to note that the mood changes the hot temperature brings can last days after the heatwave ends.