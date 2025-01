Heavy flooding shuts down southbound lanes of 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway were shut down in the Boyle Heights area Monday morning due to flooding as a storm moved across Southern California.

The closure was issued around 3:30 a.m. at 4th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Only one lane was open to drivers through the area.

The lanes were expected to be shut down for about three hours, officials said.