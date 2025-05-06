Hepatitis A outbreak declared in Los Angeles County. Here's what you need to know

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Public health officials have declared a Hepatitis A outbreak in Los Angeles County with cases on the rise and elevated levels of the virus in wastewater.

L.A. County typically records about 30 to 50 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A each year. But in 2024, the county saw 138 cases. This year, public health officials say we're on track to see even higher numbers.

"In the first three months of 2025, we've had 29 cases of Hep A. This compares to 14 cases in the first three months of 2024," said Dr. Sharon Balter, Director of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention for the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

While this may not sound alarming, Balter said many things about this present outbreak are concerning.

First, officials say this is likely an undercount due to elevated virus levels in wastewater and many may not even know they're infected.

Hepatitis A takes seven weeks to incubate. Symptoms include fever, tiredness, stomach pain, nausea, jaundice and dark urine.

"Many people may not present for care when they are infected," she said.

And notably, most of those recently infected were not in high risk groups, Balter added.

Officials say most cases have been locally-acquired in L.A. County. For this reason, health officials are asking all residents to get vaccinated.

While most typically survive this virus, which causes liver inflammation, it can be serious in adults with underlying conditions.

Hepatitis A is transmitted through contaminated food or water, through close contact with an infected person or through needs and syringes.

"You can die of Hepatitis A. At least seven people have died of Hepatitis A in this particular outbreak. We're currently recommending that anyone who wants to be protected against Hepatitis A should go ahead and get vaccinated. Full protection requires two doses of Hepatitis A administered at least six months apart," she said.

You can get the vaccine through your healthcare provider or at a pharmacy. The shots were introduced into the childhood vaccination schedule in 1999, but it's not required for school.

If you're 25 or older, it's likely you didn't get the vaccine unless you were in a high risk group.

But if you're unsure of your vaccine status, Balter said it's safe to get the shots again and protection should last for life.