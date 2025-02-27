Here's how long eggs stay fresh in the fridge, cooked or frozen | Tips for storing fresh eggs

As avian flu continues to spread across the U.S., wiping out egg-laying chicken flocks and creating a shift in consumer habits, grocery stores have reported dwindling supplies and skyrocketing prices on the fragile protein source.

More than 150 million poultry birds have been killed across the U.S. since 2022, part of an effort to limit the spread of H5N1 bird flu, outbreaks of which have been identified in both commercial and backyard flocks in multiple states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That culling has impacted grocery store supplies, prompting a rise in prices and, in some cases, limits on egg purchases.

The average price of a dozen eggs nationwide was $4.95 last month, up 96% over the past year when a dozen eggs cost $2.52.

While some shoppers have gone in search of egg alternatives, others have chosen instead to buy ahead or stockpile where possible.

Common egg questions answered amid bird flu impacts on supply, prices

Whether you buy eggs by the five-dozen family-sized packs at Costco -- which along with other major retailers has implemented purchase limits -- and are left scratching your head about the best way to store eggs for maximum shelf life or are simply curious about how long eggs actually last in the fridge or what you should know about consuming eggs during the H5 bird flu outbreak, "Good Morning America" has you covered.

Are eggs safe to eat amid bird flu? Health experts weigh in on fresh eggs, dairy and food safety

In addition to egg laying chickens, hundreds of dairy cow herds have also been impacted by H5 bird flu, and reports have emerged of bird flu virus fragments found in milk products.

Despite this, experts from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, say the risk of bird flu to the general public is still low and that they're "confident in the safety of the food supply." Health officials have also reiterated that when eggs are stored and cooked properly, risk of H5 bird flu infection through the food chain is "extremely low."

The USDA's FSIS, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and Agricultural Research Service "have completed multiple studies to confirm that poultry and eggs that are properly prepared and cooked are safe to eat," the agency stated in a press release on Jan. 17.

Dr. Nicole Martin, an assistant research professor in dairy foods microbiology in the department of food science at Cornell University in New York, told ABC News that "pasteurization has been shown to be very effective at eliminating the virus from milk."

She added that "on the poultry and egg side, [ there is ] very low risk that eggs make it to the marketplace with the avian flu."

How long do eggs stay fresh?

Most egg cartons sold in stores get stamped with a "best if used by" or "best before" date for stores to control and rotate inventory. The FSIS explains on its website that the printed "expiration date" is there so consumers know how long the eggs will be at their highest quality and best taste when stored in ideal conditions.

How to properly store store-bought eggs

Eggs purchased at the store should be brought straight home and refrigerated immediately at 40 degrees or colder, the USDA states, adding that eggs should be kept in their carton and placed "in the coldest part of the refrigerator, not in the door."

Typically, the coldest part of the fridge is lower shelves and towards the back of the unit.

Due to risk of bacteria growth and salmonella, don't leave store-bought eggs out of the refrigerator for more than 2 hours. Any bacteria present in an egg can multiply quickly at room temperature, according to the USDA. When a cold egg sweats at room temperature, it can cause bacteria to move into the egg and spread more easily.

How long are eggs good once cracked?

Because bacteria can enter eggs through cracks in the shell, the USDA says to never purchase an egg that's cracked.

"If eggs crack on the way home from the store, break them into a clean container, cover it tightly, keep refrigerated, and use within two days," the agency states. "If eggs crack during hard cooking, they are safe. Remember that all eggs should be thoroughly cooked."

How to use water to test if eggs are still fresh

Despite a "best by" or "packed on" date -- or if you have a couple extra eggs out of their carton in the fridge and don't remember when they got there -- this sink or float test is a good baseline to determine if an egg is still fresh.

First, fill a bowl with enough cold water to cover the egg, and gently lower the egg in. If it sinks to the bottom and stays on its side, the egg is very fresh, according to The Spruce Eats, the food publication that regularly tests common kitchen and cooking tricks like this one.

An egg that sinks to the bottom but floats on an angle or upright is slightly older but still safe to eat. Eggs that float completely should be discarded as they're too old to safely consume, The Spruce Eats notes.

As eggs age, the shell becomes more porous so more air is able to flow through and can create a larger air pocket between the egg membrane and shell. That small sack of air, once large enough, is what makes the egg float.

How long do you have to safely eat eggs once cooked?

Cooked eggs and dishes made with eggs should be eaten immediately after cooking. They can also be stored in a shallow container for quick cooling and then refrigerated for later use within three to four days.

When it comes to hard boiled eggs, the USDA states that the shell's protective coating, or "bloom," which is produced by a hen when it lays an egg, gets washed away "leaving bare the pores in the shell for bacteria to enter and contaminate it."

For that reason, the USDA recommends hard-cooked eggs be refrigerated within two hours of cooking and used within a week.

How long do farmers market eggs stay fresh?

Because farm stands and farmers aren't bound by the same USDA requirements to be washed, these eggs are often sold unrefrigerated and protected by their bloom.

According to The Happy Chicken Coop -- an online publication and "group of chicken enthusiasts from around the world who have been raising chickens in their backyards for decades" -- farm fresh eggs can be left unrefrigerated for up to a month, though after that, should be stored in a refrigerator, where they can be kept for up to six months.

Freeze raw eggs to use later

Yes, you can freeze eggs, just not in their shell because they will expand and break. So if you know you won't finish an entire carton before the expiration, this is a great way to cut down on food waste.

According to The American Egg Board, there is a simple way to freeze eggs.

Crack the eggs into a bowl, gently whisk until whites and yolks are combined (not so much that air is introduced), and pour the eggs into an ice cube tray to freeze in individual servings. One cube is approximately half an egg. Once the cubes are frozen solid, transfer from the tray into a freezer-friendly, air-tight plastic bag.

Chef Jürgen David, director of pastry R &D at the Institute of Culinary Education, told "Good Morning America" that he suggests separating the whites from the yolks first "because many pastry applications call for just yolks or an unequal amount of yolks and whites."

Gently beat the yolks until it forms a liquid and freeze and store as explained in the first method. One cube equals two egg yolks.

For the whites, pour directly into an ice cube tray, then freeze and store accordingly.

Frozen eggs keep best for two to three months, but can last up to a year in the freezer.

When ready to use the frozen eggs, thaw them in the refrigerator overnight or under running cold water and use them as intended.