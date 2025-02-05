High school students at forefront of SoCal protests against Trump's policies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of demonstrators in cities across California and the U.S. gathered on Wednesday to protest the Trump administration's early actions, decrying everything from the president's immigration crackdown to his rollback of transgender rights.

Outside Los Angeles City Hall, more high school students hit the streets for the fourth straight day of demonstrations in the downtown area.

The protests have gained momentum on social media with the hashtags #BuildTheResistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests in 50 states in one day. Websites and various accounts have issued calls for action, with messages such as "reject fascism" and "defend our democracy."

Many students outside city hall said they're simply sticking up for their people.

"They're living their life in fear, they're hiding, they're not going to work, they're not making money to provide because of their fear right now, and that's just not right," said Linette Suarez, a high school senior.

Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the first couple of weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change.

Since taking office, the president has attempted to end birthright citizenship, closed CBP One app, which allows migrants to schedule asylum appointments at ports of entry, and more than 300,000 Venezuelans with U.S. work permits are losing protections in April.

Since then, protests have multiplied. Suarez said she and many of her friends are worried about families being separated.

"Everybody... we all come here for a better life," she said. "We all come here to make opportunities for our kids for ourselves. Many people are running away because of the crimes in these counties, and they're coming here for asylum, and they're coming here to work. They're not coming here to do illegal stuff. They're coming here to provide for their families provide for their kids."

On Tuesday, L.A. Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez introduced five proposals aimed at strengthening immigration protections locally.

"Our parents go to work, we're scared ... our parents don't answer one phone call, we're scared," said senior Wendy Banuelos. "It's terrifying what's happening out here."

More protests across the U.S.

Protesters in Philadelphia and at state capitols in Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and beyond waved signs denouncing Trump; billionaire Elon Musk, the leader of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency; and Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society.

"I'm appalled by democracy's changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks - but it started a long time ago," Margaret Wilmeth said at a protest outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. "So I'm just trying to put a presence into resistance."

Outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, a crowd of hundreds gathered in freezing temperatures.

Catie Miglietti, from the Ann Arbor area, said Musk's access to Treasury Department data was especially concerning. She painted a sign depicting Musk puppeteering Trump from his outraised arm - evoking Musk's straight-arm gesture during a January speech that some have interpreted as a Nazi salute.

"If we don't stop it and get Congress to do something, it's an attack on democracy," Miglietti said.

Demonstrations in several cities piled criticism on Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

"DOGE is not legit," read one poster on the state Capitol steps in Jefferson City, Missouri, where dozens of protesters gathered. "Why does Elon have your Social Security info???"

Members of Congress have expressed concern that DOGE's involvement with the U.S. government payment system could lead to security risks or missed payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare. A Treasury Department official says a tech executive working with DOGE will have "read-only access."

Demonstrators strode through downtown Austin, Texas. They assembled in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park for a march to Georgia's state Capitol and gathered in Sacramento. In Denver, protests coincided with nearby operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and an unspecified number of people detained.

"We need to show strength," said Laura Wilde, a former public school occupational therapist in Austin. "I think we're in a state of shock."

Thousands protested in St. Paul, Minnesota, where 28-year-old Hallie Parten carried a Democratic presidential campaign sign, revised to read "Harris Walz Were Right." The Minneapolis resident says she was motivated by fear.

"Fear for what is going to happen to our country if we don't all just do something about it," Parten said.

In Alabama, several hundred people gathered outside the Statehouse to protest actions targeting LGBTQ+ people.

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey promised to sign legislation declaring that there are only two sexes, male and female - echoing Trump's recent executive order for the federal government to define sex as only male or female.

"The president thinks he has a lot of power," the Rev. Julie Conrady, a Unitarian Universalist minister, told the crowd. "He does not have the power to determine your gender. He does not have the power to define your identity."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.