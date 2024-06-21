Hollywood home engulfed by dramatic fire, quickly extinguished by firefighters

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dramatic fire ripped through a single-story home in Hollywood, prompting a quick response from firefighters who knocked down the flames.

The blaze erupted around 6 a.m. at a house in the 8100 block of West Clinton Street, just south of Melrose Avenue.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were initially in defensive mode as they doused the burning home with water from hoses.

Smoke was seen emanating from inside the structure as an adjacent yard also burned.

No injuries were reported, and the sole resident of the home was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.