Homeless man arrested on suspicion of assaulting 73-year-old woman in Santa Monica

A 39-year-old homeless man suspected of assaulting a 73-year-old woman in Santa Monica has been arrested, police said.

A 39-year-old homeless man suspected of assaulting a 73-year-old woman in Santa Monica has been arrested, police said.

A 39-year-old homeless man suspected of assaulting a 73-year-old woman in Santa Monica has been arrested, police said.

A 39-year-old homeless man suspected of assaulting a 73-year-old woman in Santa Monica has been arrested, police said.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- A 39-year-old homeless man suspected of assaulting a 73-year-old woman in Santa Monica has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near Colorado Avenue, early May 23 regarding reports of an injured victim who was randomly attacked while walking, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The victim told police that she encountered Jalan Rodger James while on her morning walk, who began approaching her and yelling incoherently.

As the woman attempted to avoid James by moving out of his way, he allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, resulting in her sustaining back injuries and abrasions on her hands as she attempted to catch herself from falling.

Police dispatchers received another call minutes later about a suspect attempting to punch bystanders, where officers utilized a drone to locate James heading toward Second Street and Colorado Avenue and subsequently took him into custody.

Santa Monica pottery shop apologizes after video shows employee dumping glaze in storm drain

A Santa Monica pottery paint shop is looking to make things right after an employee was seen dumping a bucket of glaze into a storm drain.

James was booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, felony elder abuse, and two counts of resisting an executive officer. His bail was set at $100,000, according to jail records.

"The safety and well-being of our most vulnerable residents is a top priority for the SMPD. Assaults on elderly individuals are taken very seriously, and we will continue to pursue felony charges in these situations," police Chief Ramon Batista said.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to email police Detective Jacob Holloway at Jacob.Holloway@santamonica.gov or call the watch commander at (310) 458-8427.