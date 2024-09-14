How to protect plants during a heat wave: Experts offer advice

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Southern California contends with the summer's extreme heat, it's important to protect your plants from brutal temperatures.

"Overall plants can survive short term heat spikes but damage can be more severe if they have heat spikes that last longer," said UC Riverside Professor of Agricultural and Urban Water Management Amir Verdi.

Prolonged exposure can have a devastating impact on your plants.

"In the heat we've had in the last week we're seeing people bring in plants with leaf burn," said Mickey Hargitay Plants Shop Manager Derek Reynolds. "It can put some stress, they'll drop foliage and it can take them longer to come out of their dormancy."

But you can take action to protect you plants from the extreme heat. Experts recommend minimizing any stress to your plants so hold off on pruning or transplanting during a heat wave and make sure your plants are getting enough water.

"You may have to adjust your system, up it in volume, frequency," said Rynolds. "It' s not just going out and watering the top to keep the top few inches hydrated but make sure that whole root mass gets saturated when you water it."

If you have potted plants, consider relocating them to the shade during extreme heat and add mulch to plants in your garden to conserve moisture. Long term, as we experience greater climate challenges and hotter temperatures, start thinking about drought and heat tolerant species you can plant.

"Plants are different in their ability to withstand heat and drought," added Verdi. "Plant choice matters. We need to start thinking about how we can incorporate and expand our native plants."

This is so important because not only are plants aesthetically pleasing, but they're also a crucial part of cooling down the environment.

"What plants do is they act like natural ACs and there are different mechanisms that are involved," said Verdi. "If the plants are not there and they don't transpire water, that energy increases the temperature. Temperatures would be much higher."