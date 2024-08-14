How time-restricted eating can transform health and unlock benefits beyond weight loss

Researchers are learning that nocturnal fasting may have more benefits than just weight loss.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Those who choose intermittent fasting enjoy a variety of choices.

You can eat for eight hours a day and fast for 16 hours or you might choose to eat one meal a day for two days a week. The goal is to reduce inflammation and trick your body into burning fat. Now, researchers are learning that nocturnal fasting may have more benefits than just weight loss.

I committed to a 16-hour fast and 8-hour eating Desiree Valdez, math teacher

Desiree Valdez, a math teacher, enjoys the rewards of helping other people solve problems. But the numbers weren't adding up when it came to her own health last year.

"During that particular time, blood pressure was rising, weight was rising," she recalled.

No matter what she tried, nothing worked.

"I committed to a 16-hour fast and eight-hour eating," she said.

Hypertension specialist Dr. Maria Delgado with the University of Miami Comprehensive Hypertension Center recommended Valdez try nocturnal fasting to help naturally reset her body.

"You eat, eat, eat, eat, eat, and that includes eating before going to bed," said Delgado. "So that alone is a big problem because it activates your pancreas. It increases your risk for diabetes, your cholesterol is not well metabolized."

Nocturnal fasting increases metabolism, prevents late-night blood sugar spikes and reduces inflammation. One study found a fasting window of 14+ hours actually changed genes linked to longevity, and intermittent fasting for 30 days reduces your risk of cancer, Alzheimer's disease and neuropsychiatric disorders.

"Nighttime is a time where cells rest, but it's also the time of cell regeneration," said Delgado. "So, you get to clean your body during that time when you are not eating."

As part of the fast, Valdez commits to only drinking water, green tea, and black coffee during the 16 hours of fasting. During the other eight, she eats whatever she wants. After six months, she was down almost 50 pounds and her blood pressure was normal.

"Whereas before I was just fit, a fit 50-year-old, a little chubby. But now I feel youthful," said Valdez.

Another upside to time-restricted eating, it may help people with Alzheimer's disease. A study out of UC San Diego found that mice that were fed on a time-restricted schedule showed improvements in memory and sleep.