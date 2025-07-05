Hundreds march against ICE in downtown LA on 4th of July: 'There isn't a lot to be celebrated'

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people representing immigrant rights groups gathered at Los Angeles City Hall for a rally and march Friday to demand ICE to get out of L.A. and end its crackdown against illegal immigrants.

The immigrant rights groups organized the rally for the Fourth of July to send the following message: As we celebrate our independence, think about what's going on in Southern California in recent weeks with the immigration raids.

"What is happening here because of the actions of our president and because of his personal gestapo is horrifying," said organizer Hunter Dunn. "We're here to demand that ICE leave L.A. and that our mayor and our city council hold ICE accountable for their attacks on the people here."

They marched through Downtown Los Angeles, going around Olvera Street and back to Gloria Molina Grand Park.

"It's really important for us to create moments like this of community where we connect and be there for each other and create networks with each other of mutual aid and just protecting our most vulnerable communities because they're most at risk," said Jamie Rocha from the Gabrielino Shoshone Tribal Council.

Some attendees told Eyewitness News that many people they know are living in fear, not wanting to venture out, even on the Fourth of July.

"There isn't a lot to be celebrated," said Marissa Alvarez De La O of East Los Angeles. She told Eyewitness News that she's an American citizen and she feels nervous venturing out because of the immigration raid.

"It feels scary to walk around. It's sad not to see my vendors out here, or our vendors. It's sad to see that their children have to come out and step up for them. And, I don't know, I don't feel like it's home anymore."

Others said that it's the fear that they want to end, as their neighbors and some of their family members are afraid of leaving their home because of the immigration raids.

