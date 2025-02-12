Huntington Beach city leaders approve 'MAGA' plaque for central library's 50th anniversary

The plaque features the "MAGA" acronym, but in the design, it stands for "Magical. Alluring. Galvanizing. Adventurous."

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Huntington Beach Community and Library Services Commission approved a new "MAGA" plaque design to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the city's Central Library.

It also describes the library as being "a beacon of education, a catalyst for dreams, and a sanctuary for children to feel safe, valued, and free to grow."

The city told Eyewitness News the item will be on next Tuesday's City Council agenda for their approval.

"MAGA" is widely associated with President Donald Trump. His "Make America Great Again" slogan was the basis of his presidential campaigns.

