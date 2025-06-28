Huntington Beach celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the nation's largest Independence Day celebration takes place on Friday. It's the annual 4th of July Parade in Huntington Beach.

Now in its 121st year, it's the country's largest Independence Day celebration west of the Mississippi.

More than 100 groups will be featured. Marching bands, colorful floats and military tributes will make their way down Main Street in downtown as thousands of attendees watch and wave.

After the parade, catch the annual Independence Day Festival at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The day culminates with a spectacular fireworks show over the pier at 9 p.m.

