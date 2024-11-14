Huntington Beach landlord in her 80s, her tenant's one-of-a-kind dynamic amassing fans on TikTok

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An unlikely friendship between a landlord and a tenant from Huntington Beach has gone viral on TikTok. The two are now social media sensations who are living proof that age is just a number and that laughter is the best medicine.

Just as an example, during our interview, Blackmon happened to mention that Montgomery reminded him of his great-grandmother, adding, "not to throw an age at you."

"I'm not that old. Shut up and go to your room," Montgomery joked back, causing Blackmon to bust out in laughter.

The two went viral overnight this past summer with a post that shows Montgomery hosing down a couple of sandy young men in front of her home just blocks from the beach.

"I was spraying them off so they don't get sand all over their car," Montgomery explained innocently.

Blackmon says Montgomery's humor is too good to not share.

"You never know what's going to come out of her mouth, or what she's going to do, and that's the part that I found so humorous," Blackmon said. "So it just kept growing from there."

On TikTok, Blackmon documents their trips together, Montgomery's memories of her late husband and just their simple morning check-ins. All of this has led to more than a 100,000 followers - and even merch!

But this goes much deeper than videos about leasing an upstairs apartment by the beach. It's a heartwarming friendship of nearly three years.

The relationship brings comfort and companionship for Montgomery.

"He's my adopted grandson, and I love him," she said.

Plus, it provides support in a battle against addiction and homelessness for Blackmon - who is nearly 300 days sober.

"She's saved my life as well. You know, I was really struggling. I was broken, beaten, emotionally, spiritually, mentally, physically, just going through a really hard time," he said.