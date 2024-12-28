Husband and wife found shot to death in Altadena home identified; investigation underway

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A husband and wife who were found shot to death inside a home in Altadena have been identified as detectives continue their investigation.

According to the coroner's office, 58-year-old Beverly Green Harmon and 62-year-old Wendell Harmon died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Their bodies were found on the evening of Friday, Dec. 20, when deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Altadena station responded to the 700 block of West Sacramento Street, near Casitas Avenue, for a welfare check.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting that left the Harmons dead. So far, no one's been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, the couple's family held a candlelight vigil at Friday where the couple lived.

Beverly and Wendell Harmon were married for more than 30 years, according to family members.