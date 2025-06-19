Dodgers to announce plans to assist immigrant communities

A group of community leaders are calling on the Dodgers and other prominent Los Angeles sports teams to speak out against ICE raids across the region and to back their efforts to support impacted communities.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers will announce Thursday their plans to assist Los Angeles' immigrant communities.

A team spokesman told City News Service a news release would be issued Thursday but wrote that he couldn't provide any details.

Many fans have condemned the Dodgers organization and called on the team to release a statement regarding the immigration arrests and raids unfolding in Southern California.

The Dodger organization has drawn criticism on social media for not commenting on the matter.

A group of community leaders called on the Dodgers and other prominent Los Angeles sports teams to back their efforts to support communities impacted by recent ICE raids across the region.

"The same organization that took away this land," Claros said in an apparent reference to the eviction of Chavez Ravine residents, most of whom were Hispanic, before Dodger Stadium was built in the 1950s. "And that's why we're here."

This comes after singer Nezza performed the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. The Colombian-Dominican performer made the decision to do so even though the team asked her not to.

She spoke to Eyewitness News after a video of her performance went viral.

Her performance came as many look to the public figures and sports teams they support to say something about the tactics and impact of increased immigration arrests in Southern California, including the Dodgers.

"I think that they should like at least acknowledge some of what's happening, because it affects everybody, not just the Hispanic community, but all of their fans," said L.A. resident Daisy Perez.

Dodgers infielder Kike Hernandez wrote on Instagram Saturday: "I am saddened and infuriated by what's happening in our country and our city. I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights.''

City News Service contributed to this report.