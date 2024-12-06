On the ice with the voice of Riley from 'Inside Out 2', now in new series on Disney+

SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- 'Inside Out 2' was a box office hit - and good news, we'll be seeing more of Riley and her core emotions. In the movies, Riley is a hockey star, so we got on the ice with Kensington Tallman, the voice of Riley, to learn more about Pixar's new limited series 'Dream Productions.'

"I actually got to work on 'Dream' and 'Inside Out 2' simultaneously. So, I was going back and forth between the two," said Tallman. "I think what makes 'Dream Productions' really special and unique is that it's a mockumentary,. And that's something new and very different for Pixar. But the heart and the humor and the story is still very very much distinctly Pixar."

'Dream Productions' introduces us to some characters, voiced by Maya Rudolph, Richard Ayoade and Paula Pell.

"So the school dance is happening and she's wondering should she go, should she ask someone?" Tallman said. "And honestly, most importantly, what should she wear."

Tallman says Riley represents what lots of teens go through - but what makes her so great is that we can all relate.

"During the pandemic I was experiencing extreme anxiety and I was just going through my own mental health challenges and simultaneously I was recording," Tallman said. "And she just gave me this sense of peace and this sense of belonging to know that I wasn't alone and to know that this is life!"

We'll see Dream Productions on Disney+ December 11.