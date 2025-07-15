Iconic Mexican band Los Bukis to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The iconic Mexican band Los Bukis will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month!

The ceremony is scheduled for July 23, and Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is slated to be the emcee.

Los Bukis will be the 2,817th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The group was signed by Discos Melody in 1973. The name "Los Bukis" means "children" in the Yaqui language.

Although they were initially just a cousin duo, the group evolved into a full band over the years.

Their breakthrough came in 1976 with the success of "Falso Amor," marking the beginning of their professional career.

Some of their other hits include "Quiéreme," "Yo Te Necesito," "Presiento Que Voy a Llorar," "A Donde Vayas," "Ya Ahora Te Vas," "Tus Mentiras," "Morenita" and "Necesito Una Compañera."

After a 25-year hiatus, the band reunited in 2021 and then kicked off a tour with a sold-out show at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

The following year, the Los Angeles City Council officially declared May 3 to be El Dia de Los Bukis, or Los Bukis Day.