Immigrant rights, faith and labor groups speak out at LA rally amid threat of mass deportations

Immigrants rights groups were joined by faith and labor organizations at a downtown Los Angeles protest against the looming threat of mass deportations.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eight years ago, two days after Donald Trump won the presidential election, immigrants' rights leaders joined by then Senator-elect Kamala Harris, held a news conference at the office of The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) to respond to the fear incited over Trump's promise of mass deportations.

Thursday, two days after Trump was re-elected to the highest office in the U.S., CHIRLA, alongside an even larger coalition of organizations rallied outside Los Angeles City Hall.

"He promised mass deportation of our communities. We cannot allow that to happen," said Masih Fouladi, executive director of the California Immigrant Policy Center. "This is the time for us to organize and to build power with our community."

Labor, faith, and immigrants' rights groups voiced their commitment to stand by those who fear deportation for themselves or for loved ones.

"I want you to know that you are not alone," said Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA.

"Fear again invades our entire immigrant community," said Yajaira, who among other jobs, works as a housekeeper. Her husband works in construction and they have lived in the U.S. for 25 years. "But that same fear also makes us strong," she said through tears.

Nana Gyamfi, Executive Director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, walked up to the podium singing a civil rights movement freedom song. "Without that civil rights movement, we wouldn't have an immigration naturalization act, and you wouldn't see people that are standing here right now," said Gyamfi. She called on President Biden to fulfill campaign promises on immigration. "Permanent protection for 11 million people in this country who have been waiting for years for those protections, without additional criminal bars that prevent folks like Black migrants from being able to get those protections," she said.

Gyamfi also underscored that Black immigrants are disproportionately harmed by immigration policy. "We know that until Black people are free, no one will be free," she said.

Many also called on Los Angeles City leaders to take legislative action. "While

the city council unanimously passed a sanctuary city motion, we are still waiting for the ordinance language to be presented," said Martha Arévalo, executive director for the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN). "The time to do that is now."