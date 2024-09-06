Innocent driver killed in violent Fontana crash was dedicated dad

"He was on his way to a VA appointment just outside the cul-de-sac... the person just slammed right into him," a family friend said.

Family and friends are mourning a man killed in a violent crash Wednesday in Fontana, where a wanted suspect was fleeing from California Highway Patrol officers.

Richard Pshock was on his way to a doctor's appointment when he was killed. He was in the intersection of Beech and Cherry avenues when Noe Armando Banuelos slammed into Pshock's Mustang with a Jeep Cherokee.

"You just never think that this could happen. He made your life bright," family friend Tianna Roman said.

Roman is still in shock after learning Pshock, the man she looked up to growing up, is gone.

"I'm sad it was him," Roman said. "I'm glad he is at peace, and we know with our faith that we know he is where he is supposed to be."

Dash cam video shows Pshock entering the intersection when Banuelos came flying through. The violent crash sent both vehicles across the road.

According to CHP, 32-year-old Benuelos fled from officers following a traffic stop for speeding on the 15 Freeway. During the stop, the officer learned Banuelos had a federal arrest warrant.

Baneulos sped away, getting off at the next exit, a short distance from the intersection where he slammed into Pshock.

The 64-year-old died at the scene while Banuelos tried to run away.

Banuelos was caught and arrested by responding officers then taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for injuries. However, while there, he managed to escape.

"The suspect was being prepared for transportation to a local jail," CHP Assistant Chief John Tyler said. "At some point, which we are still reviewing the circumstances, the suspect escaped."

Following a manhunt, Banuelos was re-arrested, still wearing a paper hospital gown and handcuffs.

Pshock's family and friends are relying on their strong faith to get them through their loss.

"That is where we have our solace, that is where we cannot be angry at this person, not be angry that he took him from us," Roman said.

Pshock's family said the retired Air Force veteran, actor and voice actor was preparing to celebrate 44 years of marriage with his wife Eleanna.

"He loved his family, he loved his daughters, he loved his grandson," Roman said. "He was a devoted husband."