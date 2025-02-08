International child abduction case triggers custody battle in OC federal court

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A bitter international custody battle is unfolding in Santa Ana in which an American citizen is accused of abducting his infant son from the boy's mother in Italy.

Claudia Ciampa, an Italian national, alleges her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols abducted their son Ethan while the couple lived in Italy.

"For three months, I didn't know where my son was," said Ciampa. The couple broke up in August and agreed on visitation hours.

"This man seemed to be a good father, but turned to be the worst," said Ciampa.

That month, the mother claims Nichols kidnapped their son, who was 6 months old at the time, and brought him to the U.S.

"Oh my God, it was horrible, horrible. I couldn't sleep nor eat for weeks," said Ciampa.

Italian authorities helped track Ethan and his father to Orange County. A warrant was served, and Ethan was soon reunited with his mother.

"It's been a long ordeal for mom to be away from her child and now be in California federal court with all of her loved ones and family back in Italy," said Ciampa's attorney David Dworakowski.

A federal judge will decide if under an international treaty known as the Hague Abduction Convention, Ciampa and Ethan can return to Italy where authorities there can make a decision on custody. Nichols faces possible child abduction charges.

"His criminal charges will be in Italy because that's the jurisdiction of the crime, that's where the abduction took place," said Dworakowski. "So he does not face criminal charges here in the United States under the Hague law."

Eyewitness News reached out to Nichols several times through his attorneys. They said they would comment but as of Friday evening, ABC7 has not heard back.

Nichols testified Ciampa suffered from depression and could be suicidal. He feared for Ethan's safety and that led to his decision to bring him to the U.S. Ciampa denies those claims and is eager to return home to her other children.

"I cannot imagine that the judge would decide to keep Ethan here. I wouldn't know what to do," said Ciampa.

The judge is expected to make a final decision after February 11.