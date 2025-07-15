Investigation underway after man, woman found shot to death at Encino home

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a home in Encino.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at the home on White Oak Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

That's when they found the two victims, who have not been identified, with gunshot wounds to the head. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear whether the victims lived at the home, and police could not provide details on their relationship with each other.

Police were still at the home Tuesday morning for the investigation.

Information about a possible suspect was not available.