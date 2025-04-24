Who is the new 'Golden Bachelor?' Jesse Palmer reveals everything to know before the new season

"The Golden Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer reveals everything to know about Mel Owens, the retired NFL player looking for love.

LOS ANGELES -- "The Golden Bachelor" has officially cast its new lead, Mel Owens! He's a retired NFL player looking for love.

During Hulu's "Get Real" event on Tuesday, Jesse Palmer, host of "The Bachelor" franchise, made a few exciting announcements. In addition to a "Golden Bachelor" renewal, Palmer invited Owens on stage to greet audiences for the first time, where he revealed he learned about his casting less than 24 hours before.

"How does it feel?" Palmer asked.

"Great!" Owens responded. "I mean, I didn't know, right? Then, I see you... Since then, it's been 24 hours of like, craziness!"

At the event, Palmer gave On The Red Carpet a rundown of everything audiences need to know about the Golden Bachelor before the new season kicks off.

Mel Owens poses at Hulu's Get Real event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The basics:

Starting off with the basics, Palmer said, "Mel is a 66-year-old. He's a former NFL player, who played 11 years in the NFL, transitioned to become a very successful lawyer. He moved to Orange County. He's a midwestern guy, originally from Michigan."

His qualities:

"He's obviously incredibly handsome. He's incredibly charming. He's incredibly intelligent. He's very genuine," Palmer continued.

His personal life:

We learned a few details about his personal life. "He's a family guy, and Mel is someone who, while he's had a lot of success professionally, he's had some ups and downs in his personal life. He's been divorced, had the tragic passing of his father and really devoted himself to raising his two boys," said Palmer.

What he's looking for:

"Someone who's honest, charming, loving, fit, someone full of life, because, you know, it's go time... I was married for 25 years, right? So, you miss that companionship." Owens divulged.

Why Mel Owens makes a good Golden Bachelor (according to Jesse Palmer):

Palmer gave some closing thoughts. "He finally now, I think, has an opportunity to focus on himself, and I know he's really anxious and eager to find somebody to spend the rest of his life with, so I think there couldn't be a better candidate to be our Golden Bachelor."

