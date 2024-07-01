Jamie Foxx reveals new details about his medical emergency: 'I was gone for 20 days'

In a video, Jamie Foxx shared new details about the medical emergency that sent him to the hospital last year.

LOS ANGELES -- Jamie Foxx recently opened up about the medical emergency that sent him to the hospital last year.

In a video posted on social media, the 56-year-old entertainer is seen talking to a group of people at a Phoenix restaurant and sharing what he last remembered before he was hospitalized.

"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil," Foxx said as he then snaps his fingers. "I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything."

The actor and comedian continued to detail what happened.

"So they told me, I'm in Atlanta, they told me - my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot," he said.

"The next doctor said, 'There's something going on up there,'" Foxx added as he pointed to his head.

"I won't say it on camera. But it was..." he finished saying before the video ended.

The Academy Award winner first addressed the health scare in May 2023 in an Instagram video where he thanked his family and fans but did not share details about what exactly happened.