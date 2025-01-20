JD Vance is a dad of 3: What to know about his wife, kids

As JD Vance steps into his new role as vice president of the United States, so too does his family, the country's new second family.

LIVE UPDATES: Latest on inauguration of Pres. Donald Trump

Vance and his wife Usha and their three children will now call the vice president's mansion on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., home.

On the historic Inauguration Day, Usha Vance was by her husband's side.

When Vice President Vance was sworn into office, his three young children stood by his side, along with Usha Vance and his mom, Beverly Aikins.

JD Vance is sworn in as the Vice President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Saul Loeb/upi/shutterstock/Saul Loeb/UPI/Shutterstock

Prior to his inauguration as vice president on Jan. 20, alongside President Donald Trump, JD Vance and his family lived in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here is what to know about Vance's family.

Second lady Usha Vance

Vice President-elect JD Vance, left, takes oath as his wife Usha Vance watches during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants, is making history as the first Indian American second lady in the White House, and the first Hindu second lady.

At 39, Usha Vance is also the youngest second lady since the Truman administration, when then-38-year-old Jane Hadley Barkley, wife of former Vice President Alben Barkley, assumed the role in 1949.

The Vances met while students at Yale Law School and wed in Kentucky in 2014.

Usha Vance spent her career as an attorney, serving as a clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and going on to work for the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson.

The mom of three left her role at Munger, Tolles & Olson in July 2024, after her husband was formally announced as the Republican vice presidential nominee.

That same month, Usha Vance spoke at the Republican National Convention, where she introduced her husband.

"My background is very different from JD's. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister," she said at the convention. "That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country."

Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance carries his daughter Maribel Vance as he arrives with wife Usha Vance at the Park Diner, July 28, 2024, in St Cloud, Minn. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

JD and Usha Vance share three children: Ewan Vance, Vivek Vance and Mirabel Vance.

The couple keep their children largely out of the public spotlight.

Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel did join their parents on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, when the Vances voted together in Cincinnati.

In February 2024, JD Vance, at the time a U.S. senator from Ohio, read the Dr. Seuss book, "Oh the Places You'll Go" on the Senate floor to mark Vivek's fourth birthday.

"I'm sorry Vivek that I can't be with you for your birthday dinner, but I want you to know that Daddy loves you very much. And I'm going to read this into the record because maybe you can watch it at home," Vance said, in part, before reading the book aloud.

Beverly Aikins

Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance and his mom Beverly Vance stand on stage at the Republican National Convention, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JD Vance was raised in Middletown, Ohio, by his mom Beverly Aikins and his grandmother, the late Beverly Vance, a childhood he documented in his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy."

Aikins was in and out of JD Vance's life due to her struggles with addiction, which JD Vance wrote about in his memoir and Aikins has also acknowledged publicly.

Aikins told the New York Times last year, shortly before the election, that her son's memoir helped to heal their family.

"It was heartbreaking in some parts," she said of reading the book. "But it helped us grow as a family, and it opened up a line of communication that we never really had. Addiction in our house was like the elephant in the room. Nobody ever said anything about it. We do now."

In July, Aikins traveled from Ohio, where she still lives, to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to watch her son receive the vice presidential nomination.

In their hometown of Middletown, Aikins has fought for her son to be recognized.

"I just think it would be really nice if we could acknowledge that this is his hometown and put up some signs," Aikins told the city council in Middletown in December, according to The Associated Press. "He graduated from Middletown High School, comes back here frequently to visit me and take me to dinner, and I humbly request that."

Following the meeting, a city spokesperson confirmed to the AP that the city plans to post signs at its seven entry points reading, "Middletown, Hometown of J.D. Vance, 50th Vice President of the United States of America."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Inauguration Day for President Donald Trump here.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.