'Jed the Fish,' longtime KROQ radio DJ, dies at 69

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jed "The Fish" Gould, the legendary Los Angeles radio DJ who spent 34 years at KROQ-FM, died Monday of lung cancer, according to reports. He was 69.

"At 6 a.m. on April 14, 2025, the world lost one of its most unique and brilliant personalities," read a post on the Jed The Fish Instagram. "Jed The Fish passed away in his beloved home, and the world will never be the same."

KROQ DJ Jed the Fish speaks onstage during day two of the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 13, 2014 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio

Gould joined the radio station in 1978 and hosted the afternoon drive.

Gould left the station in 2012, but continued working in radio at California State University, Northridge until last fall.